Man Butchers Policeman, Seizes AK47 Assault Rifle In Zebilla

Information available to DGN Online indicates that Police in the Upper East are searching for an assailant who attacked a Police Officer at Zebilla on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

According to a statement released by the Upper East Regional Command and signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, “The officer was attacked near the Zebilla Senior High School where the assailant inflicted machete wounds on the head and other parts of the body and also made away with an AK47 assault rifle.”

The officer was taken to the Zebilla District Hospital and later transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he is responding to treatment.

Police have therefore assured the public that they will arrest the perpetrator, retrieve the stolen weapon and bring him to face justice.

By Vincent Kubi