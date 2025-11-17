Abu Francis Undergoes Successful Surgery After Japan Injury

Abu Francis

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has announced that Black Stars midfielder Abu Francis has successfully undergone surgery in Japan following the serious injury he sustained during the international friendly against Japan.

Francis suffered fractures to two bones during the match, prompting immediate medical intervention.

According to the GFA, the procedure was carried out by a dedicated medical team in Japan, working closely with Dr. Prince Pambo, head of the Black Stars medical department, and medical staff from Toulouse FC, the player’s club.

The Association confirmed that the surgery was successful and that Francis has already begun the acute phase of his rehabilitation.

To ensure a smooth and effective recovery, the GFA, together with the Black Stars’ management and technical teams, has assigned a physiotherapist to remain with the player throughout his intensive early rehabilitation.

Additionally, arrangements are being made for a senior member of the technical team to accompany Francis back to France once he is discharged from the Toyota Memorial Hospital, where the operation was performed.

The GFA expressed gratitude to all parties who have supported the player over the past few days.

“We are especially thankful to the Black Stars management and technical team for their exceptional support,” the statement said. “We will continue to rely on their assistance as we work to help Francis return to full fitness.”

Francis’ recovery will continue under close supervision as the GFA remains committed to ensuring his full return to competitive action.

BY Wletsu Ransford