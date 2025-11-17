Dr. Boako Condemns Mass Arrests

Dr. Gideon Boako

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Ahafo Region, Dr. Gideon Boako, has strongly condemned the recent military swoop and mass arrests of Hwediem residents in connection with the attack on officials of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

In a statement, Dr. Boako described the arrests and subsequent repatriation of residents to Kumasi as “unacceptable and unjust.”

While reaffirming his condemnation of any violence or attacks on state officials performing their duties, the MP urged the security services to act within the bounds of the law and uphold the fundamental human rights of citizens.

“The response by the security agencies must be measured, lawful, and respect the fundamental human rights of the citizens we represent,” he said.

Dr. Boako argued that the sweeping arrests without proper investigations risked punishing innocent citizens alongside the guilty.

He insisted that every individual arrested must be subjected to a transparent and prompt investigation to determine their culpability, if any.

“The focus should be on identifying and prosecuting the true perpetrators of the attack, not subjecting an entire community to collective punishment,” he emphasised.

The lawmaker appealed to the people of Hwediem to remain calm and cooperate with lawful investigations, while urging the government and security agencies to ensure that the pursuit of justice does not turn into an act of injustice.

He called for a thorough, transparent investigation into the incident to identify and prosecute the real perpetrators rather than targeting the entire community.

The MP urged the security agencies to halt the blanket arrest approach and instead uphold the rule of law in their operations.

Dr. Boako reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice and peace in the Ahafo Region.

He reminded the public that violence is never the answer, and that all sides must work together to protect lives, uphold rights, and ensure the fair administration of justice.