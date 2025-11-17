Samini, Efya, Joe Mettle, Ofori Amponsah Headline 10th EMY Africa Awards

Joe Mettle and Samini

On November 22, 2025, four of Ghana’s leading music stars—reggae artiste Samini, Afrobeat songstress Efya, gospel sensation Joe Mettle, and highlife legend Ofori Amponsah will share one stage to commemorate the 10th anniversary of EMY Africa Awards.

Set to take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, these carefully selected musicians are expected to perform their hit songs to entertain an array of distinguished guests invited to observe the ceremony.

Known as the “Father of Live Band” music, Samini, over the years, has earned the reputation of thrilling music lovers with his live performances as a result of his high‑energy stage showmanship.

This consistency and innovation earned him his role as the trailblazer who proved a dancehall act could thrive with a full band on stage.

Efya is not new to the EMY Africa performing stage, but the songstress over the years has carved her name in the hearts of attendees, making her one of the longest performing acts for the awards. Her voice flips from sultry whispers to powerhouse belts, hitting every note with crystal‑clear emotion, so audiences feel the song right in the chest.

Efya is known for blending Afrobeat, soul, R&B, and traditional Ghanaian rhythms, creating a fresh, eclectic sound that keeps fans hooked.

This year’s attendees will experience another side of gospel act, Joe Mettle. Aside from being known for carrying the weight of the gospel, hitting notes that shake the arena and lift spirits, Joe Mettle also commands attention the moment he steps out, moving, dancing, and connecting with every corner of the crowd.

Known for his timeless highlife songs, Ofori Amponsah is expected to sing his hit singles such as “Odo Nti”, “Akua Ataa”, and “Otoolege”, among others. The highlife legend is known for keeping the classic highlife groove alive, blending it with modern beats, so it feels both nostalgic and fresh.

This year’s milestone marks a decade of celebrating African excellence, leadership, and impact across the continent and the diaspora.

For ten years, the EMY Africa Awards have honoured outstanding individuals whose achievements inspire progress in business, culture, sports, public service, social impact, and the creative industries.

This year’s anniversary edition is presented in partnership with UNESCO, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Office of the President of Ghana, and EY Ghana, reinforcing EMY Africa’s mission of fostering pan-African collaboration and global influence.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke