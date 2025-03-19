Accept Postings To Rural Areas – Former NARM-GH President

Mary Ofosu addressing the delegates

Immediate past president of the National Association of Registered Midwives-Ghana (NARM-GH), Mary Ofosu, has appealed to her colleague members not to perceive it as punishment from their employers when assigned to deprived communities across the country.

She noted that refusal of midwives to accept postings to the rural areas hinders efforts to provide quality healthcare services to residents in those areas.

“I am pleading with my colleague midwives that, when you are sent to the village, do not take it as punishment. You have to start somewhere before you get somewhere. If all of us come to the city, who would take care of our relatives who are in the village?” she counseled.

Ms. Ofosu made this appeal during the 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Congress held in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital recently under the theme, “Midwives leading the way with Quality Care.”

She said midwives are needed across the country, and accepting postings to deprived communities of the country is crucial in ensuring that residents in those communities also receive quality healthcare services.

The immediate past NARM-GH President also appealed to the government to review conditions of service for midwives as well as motivate them, especially those in the rural communities across the country.

“Motivation doesn’t mean the government should give us money. They should get us a lot of amenities. Midwives are only requesting for bungalows like other health professionals in the villages have,” she explained.

“We are asking for logistics and equipment from the government to assist us. We are also pleading that once they are setting up health facilities, health centres, and hospitals, they should factor in bungalows for midwives,” she concluded.

Chairperson for the occasion, Salamatu Mahamah Braimah, the Vice Chairperson of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), also advocated for good conditions of service for midwives, acknowledging their importance and the role they play in healthcare delivery.

Brother Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of TUC, in his keynote address, acknowledged the pivotal role played by midwives in healthcare.

He emphasised that midwives deserve better treatment, and urged the Ministry of Health to make the sector more attractive to prevent the mass migration of health professionals to other countries.

The TUC General Secretary also appealed to the government to create more opportunities for midwives to upgrade their skills and enhance healthcare delivery.

“We urge the government to provide midwives with opportunities for further education and professional development. This will help improve healthcare standards and ensure better service delivery across the country,” he said.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi