Bawumia’s Digitalisation Agenda Proven Right – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has recognised the success of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitalisation agenda, stating that recent developments have confirmed the effectiveness of his vision.

According to Mr. Cudjoe, the government’s investment in digital infrastructure has significantly enhanced efficiency across various sectors, disproving earlier scepticism.

He referenced data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), which attributed higher economic growth in 2024 to digitalisation.

This, he noted, aligns with remarks made by former Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam during a press conference earlier this month.

Mr. Cudjoe asserted that, based on the GSS data, Dr. Amin was correct in stating that Bawumia’s digitalisation initiatives contributed to the country’s improved economic performance.

Highlighting the impact of digital reforms, he pointed to advancements in service delivery, financial inclusion, and governance.

“Bawumia’s digitalisation drive has yielded tangible results, making processes easier for businesses and citizens alike,” he stated.

He emphasised that while initial doubts surrounded the feasibility of such large-scale reforms, Ghana’s current progress in digital transformation proves that the country is on the right path.

Despite acknowledging these achievements, Mr. Cudjoe also identified areas that require further attention, including cybersecurity and improved internet accessibility in rural areas.

He urged the current government to address these challenges to fully harness the benefits of digitalisation and ensure inclusive technological progress for all Ghanaians.