Encroachers Descend Upon GAEC Land

Persons suspected to be powerful individuals have set their sights on the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) lands in Accra.

With their ability to fight the encroachers not yielding results, the Commission has resorted to virtually pleading with the public to desist from the anomaly.

In a press release issued yesterday, GAEC cautioned the general public against acquiring its land from encroachers and unauthorised sellers.

Anthony Nana Boateng, Director of Commercialisation and Communication of GAEC, who signed the Tuesday, March 18, 2025 release, said it has observed that unknown individuals have illegally broken barricades securing portions of its land behind the Bohye Police Base Workshop and Ga-East Hospital.

It said “the individuals have begun grading vast areas designated for the expansion of nuclear facilities,” adding that “the land in question, located along the ‘Bohye’ stretch of GAEC property, is government-owned and has been earmarked for the construction of an Electron Beam Irradiation Facility.”

It said the facility would support sustainable agriculture and enhance national food security by preserving food, reducing post-harvest losses, and control contamination in consumer products, as well as for sterilisation of single-use medical devices, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other essential products.

“The Commission is increasingly confronted with a surge in encroachments, with activities now dangerously close to the National Nuclear Waste Management Centre. This centre houses hazardous radioactive waste, which is managed in strict compliance with the laws of Ghana and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regulations,” it added.

According to the Commission, this encroachment poses serious safety and security risks to both the facility and surrounding communities, with the safety of residents in the immediate catchment area also under serious threat if the security installation remains unprotected.

It further emphasised the state’s obligation to protect its assets under international legal frameworks, to which Ghana is a signatory, as preventing encroachment is crucial for maintaining a safe research environment and ensuring the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology for national development.

“Ghana currently holds the prestigious position of Chair of the Board of Governors of the IAEA, the United Nations agency responsible for promoting the peaceful use of nuclear technology worldwide.

“If the land encroachment issue is not addressed swiftly, it could negatively impact Ghana’s international reputation and future opportunities. Ghana’s positive reputation and good safety record in operating a research reactor for over 30 years could be eroded,” it added.

The Commission further indicated that GAEC’s land was legally secured by the Government of Ghana through an Executive Instrument (EI 75) in 1973, and was designated to facilitate comprehensive nuclear science research to support the country’s national development across various sectors.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah