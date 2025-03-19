Deputy Speaker Directs Environmental Law Consultation

Bernard Ahiafor

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor, has directed a three-day pre-laying consultation on the Environmental Protection (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 (Mining in Forest Reserves), which seeks to revoke the presidential powers to grant mining licences in forest reserves.

According to him, the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation is expected to submit its report by Thursday before the Legislative Instrument (L.I.) can be officially laid before Parliament.

Minority Leader

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, emphasised the need for broader stakeholder engagement before the L.I. is laid.

He cited Article 11 (7) of the Constitution, which mandates that any rule or regulation laid before Parliament will automatically come into force after 21 sitting days unless annulled by a two-thirds majority.

He argued that a pre-laying consultation would allow for necessary amendments and fine-tuning before the instrument is formally introduced.

“We support the government’s commitment to protecting our forests, but it is important to follow due process. The pre-laying procedure allows for broader consultation, ensuring that all concerns are addressed before the instrument is laid,” he stated.

Majority Leader

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, however, opposed the pre-laying consultation, describing the amendment as a straightforward, one-clause provision that withdraws the president’s power to grant mining rights in forest reserves.

He argued that there is national consensus on the matter, and further stakeholder engagement is unnecessary.

“The President has made a firm commitment to Ghanaians that he does not want the power to allow mining in forest reserves. This is a simple withdrawal of authority, and there is no need for further discussion. Let us lay the instrument and move on,” he asserted.

Haruna

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu supported the Majority Leader’s stance, reinforcing that there was an urgency to deal with illegal mining activities.

He stressed the need for consensus-building on the issue of illegal mining (galamsey), which continues to devastate Ghana’s forests and water bodies.

On the other hand, the former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor supported the need for a pre-laying procedure, highlighting that mining in forest reserves is still ongoing despite the government’s efforts to curb illegal mining.

He emphasised that a comprehensive consultation would ensure the amendment effectively removes presidential discretion in granting mining licences.

Deputy Speaker Rules

The First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, ruled that the amendment must undergo a pre-laying consideration by the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation within three days.

He stressed that while the Constitution does not mandate a pre-laying process, it has become an established parliamentary convention to ensure thorough scrutiny before formal introduction.

“Given the urgency of this matter, I direct that the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation conduct an expedited pre-laying review within three days and submit its report by Thursday. After this process, the L.I. can be laid before the House,” he ruled.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House