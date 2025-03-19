WR Minister Promises To Tackle Galamsey

The minister (4th from right) in a photograph with the chiefs

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has reaffirmed his dedication to combating illegal mining (galamsey) activities in the region.

“I promise to tackle illegal mining in collaboration with all stakeholders head-on,” he stressed.

The minister stated this when the leadership of the Western Regional House of Chiefs paid a courtesy call on him.

He warned that if left unchecked, galamsey will adversely affect the country’s ability to produce food crops and major cash crops like cocoa.

He suggested that any chief who allows illegal mining in their area should not have the land returned to them after reclamation.

“Instead, the state and government should take control of the land for agricultural purposes,” he stated.

This approach, he believes, would hold traditional leaders accountable for protecting their lands and to prioritise national food security interests.

The minister noted that while deterrents are effective, a comprehensive overhaul of the mining process is necessary.

He expressed concern over the devastating impact of galamsey on Butre River’s estuary in the Ahanta West Municipality of the region, which led to the flooding of the entire Ewusiejoe community during the 2024 rainy season.

He then outlined his vision for responsible mining practices, emphasising the need for clear standards and accountability.

He said, “Once a mining permit is issued, the recipient must acknowledge and fulfil the associated responsibilities.

The minister advocated for a more transparent and regulated approach, suggesting that mining sites should be easily identifiable as registered small-scale ones which are responsibly operated.

He emphasised the importance of establishing clear standards to enable effective monitoring and ensuring that licence holders understand their obligations.

“In the absence of standards, monitoring becomes impossible. We must establish clear guidelines, so anyone with a licence knows exactly what is expected of them,” he stated.

He suggested forming a group consisting of the Minerals Commission, District Chief Executives, and security services, with clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

“This will ensure that individuals and organisations in the group are held accountable and are required to answer questions when illegal mining issues arise in their respective jurisdictions,” he stated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi