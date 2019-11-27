ACCES To Discover Music Talents In Ghana

Eddie Hatitye (middle) speaking at a press conference

Executive Director of Music In Africa Foundation (MAF), Eddie Hatitye, has disclosed that bringing music industry professionals from more than 50 countries to Ghana will help discover Ghanaian music talents.

The third edition of the Music In Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange & Showcases (ACCES), under the auspices of the MAF, would take place in Accra from Thursday, November 28 to Saturday, November 30, 2019 as African musicians connect with others and suggest ways to help develop the African music.

According to Eddie Hatitye, the platform offers massive opportunities for local musicians to learn about new things and would also create opportunities.

“ACCES is a platform where you find all the essential information about Africa music and a platform where African musicians can connect and create opportunities which would be mutually beneficial,” he said.

“We are bringing to Ghana big industry players from around the world not only to share information and ideas but to also discover talents, and we would during this conference, provide the platform for these talents to market themselves,” he added.

Mr. Hatitye urged local musicians to be part of the conference, adding that they might be the next biggest stars on the continent.

Some leading speakers at this year’s event include Banky W, Sway, Obrafour, Sarkodie, Efya, Samini, Kyekyeku, John Collins, Ebo Taylor, Bibie Brew, Wanlov the Kubolor, among many others.

Music stakeholders who are interested can log on www.musicinafrica.net/acces and register to be part of ACCES 2019.