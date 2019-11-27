Okyeame Kwame Joins Buy Made-In-Ghana Rice Campaign

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame has thrown his weight behind the campaign being spearheaded by Citi FM to encourage Ghanaians to patronise locally made rice and other locally made products.

The Citi FM’s campaign dubbed ‘Operation Feed Yourself’ has been approved and supported by the Ministry of Food & Agriculture and the Ministry of Information.

Okyeame Kwame, who has over the years promoted made-in-Ghana products, explained that manufacturing industries in the country cannot thrive when Ghanaians fail to patronize made-in-Ghana products.

The hiplife artiste, who was appointed made in Ghana ambassador by the Ministry of Trade & Industry in October last year, said there must be sensitisation to change the mindsets of people who believe that imported goods are of better quality.

He emphasizes that it is high time Ghana reduced the over-dependence on importation of foreign products, adding that “when we patronise made-in-Ghana products, we create jobs for our youth in the country.”

Okyeame Kwame has been using his ‘Made In Ghana’ album and social media platforms to promote this cause.

His roles as an ambassador include serving as a role model for the campaign, creating awareness on made-in-Ghana goods and services on his various platforms and participating in events related to the made-in-Ghana campaign.