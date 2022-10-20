Access Bank Excels At Ghana Club 100 Awards

A representative of Access Bank taking the award

ACCESS BANK Ghana has been named the 22nd most prestigious company in Ghana at the 19th edition of the Ghana Club 100 event hosted at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

This placement moved Access Bank 58 positions forward, from its previous ranking in 2019.

Since 1998, the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre (GIPC),through the Ghana Club 100 ranking, compiles one hundred outstanding companies in Ghana’s business landscape annually for recognition and celebrationof remarkable strides in their various business sectors.

Access Bank’s ranking in the 19th edition of the prestigious awards, confirms the Bank’s impressive performanceon all fronts over the past few years, specifically in the areas of growth, company size, profitability, and impact of its CSR.

Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji, attributed the feat to the Bank’s disciplined approach towards expansion, digital innovation, and customer satisfaction.

He said despite the current volatile environment, Access Bank continues todiversify its business model to create value for customers.

“We continuously find innovative ways of bringing value to our customers through constantly researchingtheir needs and finding solutions to these needswhile impacting their communities as well,” Mr. Olatunji said.

Mr. Olatunji commended staff, shareholders, customers, and other stakeholders whose contribution culminated into the Bank’s success in 2022 and the recognition at the Ghana Club 100 ranking.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant, lauded the efforts of the private sector towards Ghana’s economy in a period when the world is experiencing two major waves: COVID and the Russia-Ukraine War. He said, in a bid to weather the storms brought about by these global occurrences, businesseshad tomodify their strategies to remain productive and stable.” He commended Ghanaian businesses for their resilience.

Other awards received by Access Bank Ghana in 2022 include Best Bank in Ghana and Sustainable Finance by the Global Finance Awards, Most Innovative SME Banking Brand and Best CSR by Global Brands Awards, Best Retail Bank by the Finance Derivative Magazine Award, and market leader (highly regarded) in CSR, Corporate Banking, Digital Solution and SME Banking by Euromoney Awards.