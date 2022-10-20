MTN Foundation Awards 100 Scholars

MTN Foundation members in a group photograph with beneficiaries

MTN GHANA Foundation, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has awarded scholarships to 100 needy but brilliant students in public tertiary and vocational training schools under the MTN Bright Scholarship Reloaded initiative.

The scholarship package will cover the cost of tuition, accommodation, a stipend of GH¢1,150 per semester, and a laptop computer to facilitate learning.

The 100 beneficiaries were selected from all 16 regions with consideration given to students from the six newly-created regions namely North East, Savannah, Ahafo, Bono East, Western North, and Oti.

Alfred Dartey, Panelist Select Committee member, said the students were shortlisted out of 1,600 applications received by the panel select committee.

In addition, the candidate, as part of the criteria, was requested to show proof of excellent academic results and must be a Ghanaian citizen in any of the accredited public tertiary or vocational training institutions.

Mr. Dartey further stated that the panel select committee also placed special emphasis on applicants who are women and Persons With Disabilities (PWD), students with ICT backgrounds, computer science, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Analytics among others.

Board Member of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Dr. Gloria Asare, said since the launch of the Bright Scholarship Reloaded in June 2022, the foundation has received heartwarming testimonies and testimonials from beneficiaries some of whom have graduated and others still pursuing their programmes of study.

Out of over 119 beneficiaries, 82 graduated with first-class honours degrees with 24 receiving special awards including valedictorians.

At the MTN 25th Anniversary celebration, the MTN Ghana Foundation board once again approved the award of a total of 300 scholarships for the next three years ending 2024.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke