Accra East ECG Targets GH¢200m Debts Recovery

Accra East GM Bismark Otto addressing the press

The Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has set a target of recovering GH¢200 million from debts owed by customers within the region during a two-week extensive nationwide revenue mobilisation initiative which begun on Monday, June 16, 2025, and concludes on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The Regional General Manager, Bismark Otoo, who disclosed this, indicated that the specified amount does not represent the total debt owed by customers in the region but represents the least amount the region intends to recover during the two-week initiative.

He said aside this, the region will continue its regular efforts to collect the remaining debts from customers.

He mentioned that the staff in the region have been organised into teams across all operational districts, including Makola, Roman Ridge, Teshie, Mampong, Dodowa, Kwabenya, Legon, and Adenta, to engage with all types of customers who have outstanding electricity bills.

Mr. Otoo also clarified that these customers encompass residential, commercial, industrial, as well as various ministries, departments, and agencies, stressing “we are pursuing all our customers who have debts, and no customer will be overlooked.”

He further noted that while the teams will be actively working in the field, there will also be back-office staff available to handle any customer inquiries or issues that may arise.

Additionally, he emphasised that the initiative is not solely focused on debt collection but also serves as an opportunity for the region to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, as the teams will inspect both postpaid and prepaid meters to detect and correct any discrepancies.

“This is also a chance for the region to ensure the precision and reliability of our metering systems. Our teams will examine both prepaid and postpaid meters to identify and resolve any irregularities. We strongly believe that this exercise will significantly improve our operational efficiency and customer satisfaction in Accra East,” Mr. Otoo said.

He stated that, as part of the initiatives, the region has formed specialised teams responsible for closely monitoring this exercise, and warned that any attempts to disrupt the work, whether through intimidation or illegal self-reconnections, will be met with necessary actions, including the apprehension and prosecution of individuals who engage in such activities.

He, therefore, urged customers in the region to allow access to ECG staff to their premises for the execution of their duties.

“If our officers are unable to access your premises, a non-access sticker will be placed at a visible entry point. This will instruct you to contact the dedicated numbers provided. We encourage you to respond promptly, as failure to do so within 24 hours may necessitate us to take necessary actions to recover any outstanding debt,” Mr. Otto added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak