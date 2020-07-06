Accra Girls SHS Records Covid-19 Infections

Some students of the Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS) have tested positive for Covid-19.

Information gathered from sources indicate that some of the students were showing symptoms of Covid-19 a few days ago and were therefore isolated in the sickbay of the school.

The incident was reported to the Ayawaso North Health directorate which sent officials to the school to evaluate the situation.

According to the sources, the health officials tested 11 students at the sickbay and six of them tested positive.

Those who tested positive were subsequently sent to the Ga East Municipal Hospital for treatment.

The sources say some students are demanding to be allowed to return home.

The students this morning gathered on the school’s premises hoping that their parents will come for them.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 10th address to the nation on measures put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus in the country announced the reopening of schools but for only final year students of Junior High School, Senior High School and Tertiary institutions.

“SHS 2 gold track and SHS 3 students are to resume on the 22nd of June, with a maximum of 25 students and final year Junior High School students are to resume on the 29th of June with a maximum of 30 students, while remaining students still remain at home,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service have since put in place measures to ensure the students are protected against Covid-19.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri