BOST Shuts Down Office Over Coronavirus

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has shut down its office after 46 of its staff tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to BOST in a statement, the office will be closed from Monday, July 6 to Monday 13th, July 2020.

“This has become necessary due to a mass testing of staff carried out by the company at the head office in the wake of a staff of the IT department testing positive for the virus,” the statement said.

It said after the mass testing, a number of the staff tested positive and arrangements are being made for their treatment.

By Melvin Tarlue