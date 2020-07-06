46 BOST Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus

About 46 members of the BOST have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Managing Director of BOST, Edwin Provençal, made this known in a statement.

According to the statement,

“As of this evening (Sunday) we have received all 162 COVID-19 tests that were conducted in the Head office these last few days.”

“I am sorry to announce that about 46 members, representing 28.4% of our staff have tested positive,” he said in the statement.

“Due to this result, the contact tracing unit will be calling all the staff who have tested positive to start self isolation immediately,” the statement added.

“I will encourage all GMs to inform their staff at the headoffice to work from home on Monday as we try to reach our affected staff members.”

The head office will therefore be close on Monday, it added.

By Melvin Tarlue