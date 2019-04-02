Accra Host AIPS Africa Congress

Kwabena Yeboah

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) is scheduled to host the 6th International Association of Press Sports (AIPS) Africa Congress in Accra.

It’s the first time Ghana will be hosting the continental body.

Delegates for the congress yesterday arrived in Accra for the biggest gathering of sports journalists in Africa.

In all, 25 countries have confirmed participation in the historic congress, which forms part of the activities marking the 50th anniversary celebration of SWAG at the Accra City Hotel from April 2 to 6.

Leading the first batch of the delegates is Morad Moutaoukkil, a member of the Sports Journalists Association of Morocco and the first Vice President of AIPS Africa.

He will be accompanied by officials of the Ministry of Youth & Sports of Morocco, who will use the opportunity to discuss the country’s preparations towards the 2019 Africa Games.

Following will be Evelyn Watta, an astute sports journalist, a member of the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya and Vice President of AIPS.

Also expected to arrive today is Mitchell Obi, President of AIPS Africa and his second Vice President Chris Mbaisi from Kenya.

The congress will also be attended by Chuka Momah, a life patron of AIPS Africa, a member of AIPS and former President of Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) and Ewetse Khama of Apo Group, partners of AIPS Africa.

At least 50 delegates are expected to participate in the three-day congress that is expected to be sandwiched with expert presentations and discussions on contemporary issues on sports media, administration and hosting of some sporting events.

Among the topics to be discussed are ‘When Will Africa Be Ready To Win The FIFA World Cup?’, ‘How Bold Is Africa’s Gold Chase At Tokyo 2020?, Africa Games & The Future & The New Sports Journalism In Africa – Finding The Right Mix.