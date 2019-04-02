Serebour Boateng Clocks 47

Serebour Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko management member David Serebour Boateng turns 47 today.

And as part of activities to mark the milestone, the former Greater Accra Circles patron will be hosting friends and close relations for a lunch in Tema, Community 5.

His contribution towards the Porcupine Warriors in the past and currently is immeasurable.

He travelled to Zambia to rally support for the team in their last Confederations Cup tie against ZESCO. Kotoko needed a win to advance but lost 1-2 after drawing first blood.