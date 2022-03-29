Accra Storm Abuja… For Qatar 2022 Ticket

Ghana’s Black Stars are on a war front against their bitterest rivals, the Super Eagles, in what has been described as a win or burst situation in Abuja today.

Indeed, the positive wind blowing in the camp of the Black Stars especially after the 0-0 scoreline in the first leg has raised the stakes in the expected epic clash.

Before the Kumasi showdown, students of the game gave the host a little chance, taking into account their below average performance at the last AFCON in Cameroon.

But Otto Addo’s men proved to the visitors they are no pushovers and that they really mean business and are ready to battle for the Mundial ticket.

That, according to sources in Nigeria, has cast deep shadows among the host, making the clash worth watching.

Otto Addo’s slogan, “We are Ghana,” coupled with his plan seem to have caught up with his charges who are bent on going the extra mile to prove their doubters wrong.

In like manner, the Nigerians are optimistic that they have what it takes to wrestle for the World Cup finals ticket.

Notwithstanding the high hopes, their coach, Augustine Eguavon, has admitted the enormity of this evening’s task.

With no injury worry confronting Ghana, bookmakers believe the pressure on the host to deliver gives Ghana a slight advantage over their Nigerian counterparts.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Black Stars arrived safely in Abuja from Kumasi yesterday.

BY Kofi Owusu Aduonum