Pan African Heritage Launches Digital Museum

The Pan African Heritage World Museum, being constructed in Ghana, will launch the first digital museum in the world in May.

The launch, which is being held in collaboration with UNESCO, will be beamed worldwide from the campus of the African University College of Communications in Accra.

The event coincides with the UNESCO-declared African World Heritage Day, which is an opportunity for people of the world, and particularly Africans, to celebrate the continent’s unique cultural and natural heritage.

This was contained in an official statement issued by Ms. Ruby Ofori, Communication Communicator to the media.

The Pan African Heritage World Museum, also known as Pan African Heritage Museum, is an international NGO-registered project inaugurated by Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, to provide the environment to preserve and curate the unique history, arts, culture and indigenous knowledge of Africans and people of African descent.

Projected to be completed for commissioning in August 2023, the museum’s promoters have created the digital version of the galleries for public viewing to start from May 5.

Speakers at the launch include the UNESCO representative in Ghana, Mr. Diallo Abdourahamane, and the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dr. Awal Mohamed.

Messages are expected to be delivered by representatives of the African Union Commission, Diaspora African Forum, All-Africa Students Union, Young African Leaders Forum, and the Association of African American Museums.

“This is a unique moment for us,” says the museum founder and Executive Chairman, Kojo Yankah, adding, “we are making history, not just in presenting for the first time the history, culture arts and achievements of Africans and people of African descent in one museum, we are also breaking grounds in giving the world the first digital museum ahead of physical construction.”

Professor Molefi Kete Asante of Temple University and chairman of the Curatorial Board of the Pan African Heritage Museum, adds: “We are proud of our African heritage….this is a great event for us.” The event will be available from the museum’s website: www.pahmuseum.org.

The vision of the Pan African Heritage World Museum is to curate, preserve and communicate the history, ideals, philosophy, and cultural heritage of people of African descent within a 21st-century context of social, economic and political development.

The museum is supported by an international NGO governance model with board of directors, and the most prolific group of academic scholars overseeing the development.

