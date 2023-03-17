Achimota Golf Club Ladies Support Korle-Bu

Dr. Dedey (3rd R) with the lady golfers displaying the dummy cheque

The Ladies Section of Achimota Golf Club has for the fourth consecutive time supported the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Breast Cancer Unit.

Last Friday, the lady golfers presented a cheque for GH¢34,000 to the Breast Cancer Unit of the hospital.

The gesture was proceeds from the annual Pink Cup Tournament, which is played in the month of October, the month of breast cancer awareness. Many sponsors and supporters were donating to support the Breast Cancer Unit of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

In a post-presentation interview, outgoing lady captain of Achimota Golf Club, Christina Furler, said the number of women who have lost their lives through the deadly disease prompted her and the lady golfers to start the initiative.

“Cancer is a terrible disease, l lost both parents through cancer. I was touched the first time I visited the Korle-Bu Breast Cancer Unit where Dr. Dedey is doing so well. I want us to do away with the stigma and live with them,” said the lady captain.

Head of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Breast Cancer Unit, Dr. Florence Dedey, expressed appreciation to the lady golfers for their unflinching support and promised to put the donation to good use.

