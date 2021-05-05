Acquah, Joy Dominate Seniors Golf

Winners displaying their silverwares after the tourney

The 31st Ghana Seniors Open championship golf competition has ended on a high note at the Coconut Grove Golf Club in Elmina.

And it was Stephen Acquah and Joy Arkutu, who swung spiritedly to lift the ultimate in the men and ladies seniors (55 and over) 36-hole scratch events respectively.

Joe Tieku finished second ahead of Mike Aggrey, Ghana Golf Association President, while Philomina Sedoh finished behind Joy, the Tournament Director.

The supporters group (40 – 54) saw Vincent Metiner emerging as the men’s winner with Floria Hurtubise grabbing the ladies event.

It was SA Ofori, who won the 9-holes ‘seniors seniors’ category.

Joe Tieku left the Central Region-based club with the closest to the pin prize, while Acquah picked the longest drive prize.

Juliette Tuakli won the ladies longest drive prize, while Floria went home with the ladies closest to the pin prize.

The GGA President commended the 40 participants who graced the two day event, and expressed thanks to GN RE, Zenith Bank, Prudential Bank, Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, GOIL, Hisense, Voltic and MTN for their massive support.

Golfers that excelled left the Club House with beautiful trophies and souvenirs.

