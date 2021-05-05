Chief, Soldier, Others Grabbed For Robbery

A man believed to be a sub chief at Kyebi-Apampam in the Eastern Region has been arrested together with four others, including a soldier, for armed robbery.

Nana Baah, aka Haruna, was arrested together with Sergeant Isaac Asare, a military personnel with the Ghana Air Force, Philip Kwadwo Larbi, 42, Edward Kwafo, 35, and Abass Baah, 36.

Nana Baah, according to police sources, is the ‘sponsor’ of the gang and whose vehicle the suspects allegedly use for their robbery operation.

Sergeant Asare, according to the police, is the person who supplies the weapons for the operation.

The police have confirmed the deaths of four others who engaged them in a gun battle during the arrest.

The Director of Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Supt Sheila Kessie Abayie Buckman, who confirmed the arrest to the DAILY GUIDE, said the operation was carried out on April 27 and 28 at various locations in the Eastern Region.

She said Philip Larbi was arrested on April 27, when the police traced the gang to their hideout in an uncompleted building at Ntoaso, a suburb of Nsawam.

“Philip and seven others, all armed, engaged the police in a shootout leading to the injury of four of them and the escape of three others,” Supt Abayie Buckman disclosed.

She continued that Sgt Asare, Abass Baah and Edward Kwafo were also arrested at Kyebi in Abuakwa South Municipality on the same day.

“Nana Baah was however, arrested at the CID headquarters the following day when he was sighted,” she added.

Supt Buckman said the injured suspects were rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra for treatment but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Tell-Tale Exhibits

She said the police retrieved three assorted pistols each loaded with ammunition, extra loaded magazines, machetes, pepper spray, taser, binoculars, dagger and motorbikes from the hideout of the suspects.

“An Infinity 4-wheel car with registration number GC 598-19 believed to be owned by Nana Baah and driven by Sgt Isaac Asare at the time of arrest, has also been impounded,” she added.

She appealed to the public, especially health facilities and herbalists in and around Nsawam and Kyebi, to be on the lookout for persons with gunshot wounds who may approach them for treatment.

“These persons are believed to be heavily armed, and pose a great danger to society and must be reported to the nearest police station,” she concluded.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey