Veteran Journalist Razak El Alawa Passes On

The late Alhaji Razak El Alawa

Veteran journalist, Alhaji Razak El Alawa, has passed on in an Accra hospital where he has been on admission for a while now.

He breathed his last a little after 1am on Tuesday.

He was 76 and left behind a trail of achievements, one being three-time Journalist of the Year award.

The late AlhajiRazak El Alawa was one-time Northern Regional correspondent for the Daily Graphic having also served as Press Secretary to the late former President HillaLimann.

He was also for a long time President of the Old Vandals Association of the University of Ghana, Legon.

His Daily Graphic colleague,AlhassanAbdulai, during a programmeorganised by old Vandals to honour him recalled how he was bestowed with the responsibilities of writing editorials.

During his 70th birthday anniversary, important personalities such as the Agogohene Nana AkuokuSarpong and one-time Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey, were in attendance. He taught former President John DramaniMahama and Dr. SulleyGariba, policy adviser to the former President who also passed a little under a fortnight ago.

The deceased even in retirement maintained a column in the Daily Graphic in which he served his teeming readers interesting articles.

He was born in Kumasi and in an interview with the DAILY GUIDE some time ago, narrated how he got into journalismthrough the newspapers he sold in Kumasi as a young boy.

He read History at the University of Ghana and served the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards Committee for many years.

He has received flowery tributes from those who have followed his journalism trail over the years.

His remains were immediately conveyed to Kumasi for interment,the desire of family elders in the city of his birth.

He was a compendium of local history and was able to recall important occurrences in pre and post independence effortlessly.

AlhajiRazak El Alawa attended the KonongoOdumaseSecondary School, Konongo, and the University of Ghana.

He left behind 14 children.

By A.R. Gomda