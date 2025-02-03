Across Faiths, Accra High Observes UN World Interfaith Week

Members of Across Faiths Foundation, students in a group photograph

Across Faiths Foundation, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting interfaith understanding, respect, and harmony, has engaged students of Accra High Senior High School to observe this year’s United Nations (UN) World Interfaith Week.

World Interfaith Harmony Week is an annual event observed during the first week of February, since the General Assembly designation in 2010.

The General Assembly pointed out that mutual understanding and interreligious dialogue constitute important dimensions of a culture of peace and established World Interfaith Harmony Week to promote harmony between all people regardless of their faith.

In his speech, the President of Across Faiths Foundation, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey said the mission of the Foundation is to create a world where people of different faiths and backgrounds can coexist in peace, mutual respect, and understanding.

“In today’s world, we are faced with numerous challenges that threaten to divide us. Religious intolerance, discrimination, and violence are harmful consequences of misunderstanding and mistrust “he said.

Rt. Rev. Bortey entreated the students to embrace each other’s differences and promote interfaith harmony, this can build stronger, more inclusive communities that value the contributions of every individual.

Executive Director and Zorsimdi-Naa I, Paramount Chief of the Chamba People of Ghana, Chief Zakaria Tahir Chambas on his part seized the opportunity to sensitize the students on the global changes caused by climate change, emphasising that they have a role to play as students in addressing the challenges.

“With the rising temperature, melting ice caps, and extreme weather events caused by human activities, your generation will inherit the consequences of our actions and it is essential that you take an active part in shaping a more sustainable future, “ he indicated.

To mitigate these challenges, Chief Zakaria together with members of the foundation and students embarked on tree-planting exercises on the school compound.

“This symbolic gesture represents our commitment to protecting the environment and promoting sustainability trees are a powerful reminder of the interconnectedness of our world and the importance of preserving natural resources for future generations,” he said.

Rear Admiral Muniru Tahiru (rtd), and Hajj Abdul Samad Said encouraged the students urged them to respect each other’s faith, culture, and background, “Recognized that your classmates, friends, and neighbors may have different beliefs and values but they are all human beings deserving of dignity and respect.”

Headmistress of Accra High, Evelyn Sagbil Nabia, pledged to ensure the students leave in harmony on campus saying,” At Accra High, we don’t discriminate here we allow people to leave harmoniously irrespective of their faith.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke