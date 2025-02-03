Ghana’s January 2025 Inflation 23.5%

Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim addressing the media

Ghana’s consumer inflation has slowed for the first time in five months, registering a year-on-year rate of 23.5% in January 2025, according to data from the Ghana Statistical Service.

This marks a slight decrease from the 23.8% recorded in December, ending a streak of four consecutive months of rising inflation.

Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim addressed the press, noting that the decline was primarily driven by a slowdown in non-food inflation.

“Although the rate of inflation has decreased by 0.3 percentage points, the figure of 23.5% remains the second highest in the last nine months,” Mr. Annim stated, adding that food prices continue to rise.

The Food and Non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 28.3% in January 2025. The Non-Food group recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 19.2% in January 2025.

At the regional level, the year-on-year inflation rate ranged from 17.1% in the Volta Region to 34.3% in the Upper West Region. Eight regions recorded an inflation rate above the national average of 23.5%.

Inflation on locally produced items was 25.7%, inflation on imported items 18.4%.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke