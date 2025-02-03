Lord Commey’s Seized Vehicles Returned

The former Director of Operations at the Jubilee House, Lord Oblitey Commey, has had six cars returned after they were seized during a midnight raid on January 31, 2025.

Sources within the national security confirmed that the cars taken from Mr. Commey’s Dansoman home were soon returned after high-ranking members of the government expressed displeasure on the seizure.

The reports further stated that the vehicles’ timely release was due to the government’s anger about how some men in civilian and military clothing carried out the seizure

Mr. Commey has confirmed the return of his vehicles and expressed gratitude to senior government officials for their role in securing their timely release.

Lord Commey has had a distinguished career in Ghanaian politics, serving in various roles, including National Organizer, National Youth Organizer, and Director of Operations for the Nana Akufo-Addo campaigns in 2012 and 2016.

The swift return of his vehicles suggests that the government was keen to distance itself from the incident.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong