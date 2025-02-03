Probe Into Parliament Chaos Not Witch-Hunt – Bedzrah

Chairman of the committee investigating the recent chaos at the vetting of ministerial nominees Emmanuel Bedzrah, has assured that the probe is not aimed at unfairly targeting any Member of Parliament (MP).

Speaking at a press conference on February 3, 2025, Mr. Bedzrah emphasized that the committee’s objective is to ensure a fair and transparent process.

He stressed that the committee is not on a witch-hunt, but rather seeks to identify any MPs who may have flouted the rules of engagement in the House.

He called on all stakeholders, including MPs, the media, and guests present during the vetting, to volunteer information that will help promote peace and a spirit of collaboration in Parliament.

The committee will hold public hearings, allowing individuals to testify openly about the chaotic scenes that disrupted proceedings on January 30.

The seven-member committee was established by Speaker Alban Bagbin on January 31, 2025, following violent confrontations in Parliament during the vetting of ministerial nominees.

Four MPs, including Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, and Jerry Ahmed Shaib, are already serving a two-week suspension as a result of the chaos.

Speaker Bagbin has warned that MPs found guilty of misconduct will be surcharged for the cost of repairs, and no public funds will be used to repair damaged items.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong