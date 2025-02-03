Vetting Chaos Committee Begins Hearing Feb. 5

The Ad Hoc Committee tasked with investigating the chaos that disrupted the vetting of ministerial nominees last Thursday has announced plans to begin public hearings on February 5, 2025.

The committee, chaired by Emmanuel Bedzrah, NDC MP for Ho West, outlined the investigation’s process during a press briefing today, emphasizing its commitment to uncovering the truth behind the disturbances.

“We are grateful for your presence today and for the vital role the media plays in keeping the public informed about parliamentary events,” Mr. Bedzrah said, acknowledging the media’s support.

He outlined how the committee will carry out its task, to complete its report within ten days, as mandated by the Speaker of Parliament.

The investigation will focus on the chaotic events that took place during the ministerial nominee vetting sessions on January 30 and the morning of January 31, he indicated.

According to him, to aid in the inquiry, the committee has set up a dedicated digital platform for the public to submit multimedia evidence, including videos, audio recordings, and texts.

“We have created a WhatsApp platform for the submission of relevant materials to expedite the investigation,” Mr. Bedzrah explained.

“Anyone who has videos, audio recordings, or any relevant evidence can send it to the clerk of the committee on 0244 926911.”

To ensure the authenticity of the evidence, he said the committee would also engage the services of a forensic expert from the Ghana Police Service to analyze and validate the submitted materials.

He noted that the committee’s task is to investigate the events surrounding the vetting chaos, identify the individuals involved, and produce a report with findings and recommendations.

“Public hearings will begin on February 5, during which the committee will review video evidence of the vetting process,” he emphasised.

In addition to public hearings, the committee will provide the option for in-camera sessions for those who wish to present evidence confidentially, he said.

“We hope that all citizens will stand with Parliament at this moment to support the rebuilding of our democratic process,” Mr. Bedzrah further said.

The committee chair also emphasised that the investigation is not intended to target or “witch-hunt” any members of Parliament.

“We are not here to witch-hunt anyone,” he reiterated, explaining “Our purpose is to identify if any Member of Parliament flouted the rules of engagement during the vetting process.”

Mr. Bedzrah urged all stakeholders, including MPs, the media, and the public, to cooperate and contribute to the investigation to help restore order and foster collaboration within Parliament.

“We seek to bring lasting peace and improve cooperation, not just within the Appointment Committee, but throughout Parliament,” he concluded.

The committee is composed of a bipartisan group of MPs: Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi (NPP MP for Asante-Akyem Central), Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbtui (NDC MP for Awutu Senya West), Abena Osei Asare (NPP MP for Atiwa East), Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings (NDC MP for Korley Klottey), Vincent Oppong Asamoah (NDC MP for Dormaa West), and Bede Anwataazuma Ziedeng (NDC MP for Lawra-Nandom).

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House