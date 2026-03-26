ActionAid, Foto4Change Partner To Commemorate World Water Day

Participants going through the exhibition at the Bulpiala dam in Tamale

ActionAid Ghana, in partnership with Foto4Change, organised a photo exhibition to mark this year’s World Water Day in Bulpiala, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

The exhibition, held under the theme, “Water and Gender — Her Water, Her Power: Advancing Climate-Resilient Communities,” highlighted the challenges and scarcity of water across communities in the Tamale metropolis.

Foto4Change displayed images capturing the impact of water shortages on women and children.

Northern Regional Programmes Manager of ActionAid Ghana, Beatrice Yanman Bilje, said access to safe and reliable water remains a fundamental human right, yet many communities especially women and girls continue to face daily struggles securing it.

She noted that the burden of water collection often falls disproportionately on women and girls, and that climate change through drying water sources, erratic rainfall, and increased environmental stress exacerbates the problem.

“This reality limits their time for education, economic opportunities, and leadership in community development. Climate change is therefore not only an environmental issue, it is also a gender-justice issue. Ensuring equitable access to water requires that women’s voices, knowledge, and leadership are central in decision-making about water management and climate resilience,” she said.

Madam Bilje called for partnerships among government, civil society, development partners, traditional authorities, community groups, and the private sector to strengthen water systems, protect water resources, and promote inclusive policies.

“No single institution can solve the water crisis alone, but through collaboration we can build sustainable, climate-resilient communities. Partnerships enable us to combine resources, knowledge, innovation, and community experience, ensuring that water solutions are not only technically sound but also socially just and gender-responsive,” she added.

She urged stakeholders to renew their commitment to cross-sector and community cooperation so every person, especially women and girls, has access to safe water and the opportunity to live with dignity.

“Together, through strong partnerships and collective action, we can advance water security, gender equality, and climate justice for all,” she said.

Award-winning photojournalist and Convener of Foto4Change, Geoffrey Buta, said photography plays an important role in advocacy by amplifying the voices of the voiceless through visual storytelling.

He appealed to authorities to address the Northern Region’s water crisis with permanent solutions.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Professor Alhassan Elliot, who graced the event, said water scarcity continues to affect women, children, and adolescent girls most severely, undermining their health, education, and overall well‑being.

He called for stronger collaboration among civil society, academic institutions, and local communities to develop sustainable, long-term solutions to water challenges.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale