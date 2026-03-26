Dome-Kwabenya MP Outlines Devt Agenda

Faustina Elikplim Akurugu

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, has delivered her maiden State of the Constituency Address (SOCA), outlining key achievements, ongoing projects, and future priorities aimed at positively impacting the lives of her constituents.

The SOCA, which is the first of its kind in the history of the constituency, marks a significant step towards deepening transparency, accountability, and direct engagement with Dome-Kwabenya residents.

Addressing a gathering of assembly members, traditional authorities, party executives, religious leaders, and residents, Mrs. Akurugu underscored her commitment to inclusive governance, stressing that her mandate is rooted in the will of the people.

“In a democratic system, political authority derives from the people, and it is both a constitutional and moral obligation to account for our stewardship,” she said.

She highlighted her active role in Parliament, noting that effective representation goes beyond attendance and requires meaningful contributions to national discourse. She cited her participation in the 2026 Budget debate, where she advocated for strengthened investment in agriculture to drive economic growth, food security, and job creation.

Touching on development at the constituency level, Mrs. Akurugu disclosed that she has established a functional constituency office to enhance accessibility and responsiveness to the needs of residents.

Education, she said, remains a top priority. She revealed that about 200 Junior High School (JHS) graduates have received financial support to transition into Senior High School (SHS), alongside the distribution of learning materials and rehabilitation of classroom infrastructure.

She added that efforts are underway to support the completion of the Abokobi Senior High School project, as well as initiatives aligned with the government’s One Million Coders Programme.

Delivering the welcome address, the Ga East Municipal Chief Executive, Edmund Agboh, commended the MP for introducing the SOCA, describing it as a historic and groundbreaking initiative.

“This is the first time such an address is being held in this constituency, and it sets a new standard for accountability and grassroots governance,” he said.

He stressed the importance of people-centered governance, saying policies must reflect the real needs of citizens to achieve sustainable development.

“Policies that are grounded in the realities of the people can reposition our economy onto a path of prosperity,” he said.

Mr. Agboh further observed that the political culture in the country is evolving, with citizens increasingly demanding consistent engagement and results from their leaders.

“The era where leaders disappear after elections and return only during campaigns is fading. The people now expect accountability and performance,” he added.

In separate interviews, stakeholders lauded the initiative as timely and impactful. Makafui Klutsey, aide to the MP, described the SOCA as a platform for openness and engagement.

“This initiative allows the people to understand what is being done, the challenges we face, and how we move forward together. It also encourages feedback, which is key to responsive governance,” he said.

Benjamin Stephen Nyarko, Executive Secretary to the MCE, also praised the MP’s leadership.

“Her commitment to infrastructure development, especially roads and street lighting, is already making a difference in the constituency,” he said.

Other stakeholders present described the address as comprehensive and forward-looking, expressing optimism about the Constituency’s development trajectory.

The event concluded with a call for unity and collective effort in advancing the growth of Dome-Kwabenya and improving the lives of its residents.

A Daily Guide Report