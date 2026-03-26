Landlords Donate Motorbike To Police

Eric Asibey presenting the motorbike to the police

The Denchembuoso District Police Command in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, has taken delivery of a brand new motorbike to help improve their security operations.

The Yamaha Jungle brand motorbike was donated to the police by the Kwadaso-Ohwimase (Hilltop) Landlord’s Association, led by their Chairman, Charles Kusi Manu.

The benevolent gesture aims to help the police intensity their operations, in order to curb crime in the community.

The landlords presented the motorbike to the Kwadaso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Eric Asibey, who handed it to the Abuakwa Divisional Commander, C/Supt Owoahene K. A. Acheampong.

In his address, C/Supt Owoahene K. A. Acheampong, on behalf of the Denchemuoso Police, commended the Kwadaso-Ohwimase landlords for their kind gesture.

“The motorbike would be properly maintained and also used for its intended purpose, to help enhance policing in the community,” he said, calling for continuous public support.

The Kwadaso MCE, in his succinct remarks, lauded the police for their tireless efforts in reducing crime in the municipality.

He appealed to other associations, groups and individuals in the community to emulate the shining example of the landlords by also supporting the police with logistics.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi