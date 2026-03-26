Casual Workers’ Strike Leaves Northern Regional Hospital In Filth

Filth at the wards of the Northern Regional Hospital

The Northern Regional Hospital has been overwhelmed by filth, posing health risks to patients at the facility.

Casual workers at the hospital are on a sit-down strike over five months of unpaid salaries.

A visit to the facility by DAILY GUIDE found filth in the wards, washrooms and compound, indicating poor sanitary conditions across the premises.

Some health workers, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity, said many patients have been turned away because of the unhygienic conditions.

Hawa Shaibu, who has been at the facility for three days with her child, told DAILY GUIDE that the experience has been unbearable.

“At night we cannot sleep because the ward is full of mosquitoes and the smell is terrible. The washrooms are in a mess. You come to the hospital for treatment, but I can assure you that we are likely to go home with additional sickness,” she disclosed.

She appealed to hospital authorities to resolve the situation so that casual workers will return and keep the facility clean.

Adam Sulemana Baba, secretary of the casual workers at the Northern Regional Hospital, told DAILY GUIDE that they will remain at home until their five months’ arrears are paid.

Medical Director, Dr. Richard Anthony, said management is working to ensure the casual workers’ arrears are paid, adding that the facility is currently operating with limited funds.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale