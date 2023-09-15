Ada Boat Disaster: One Dead, 5 Missing Fishermen Found

In a heartbreaking boat disaster, one fisherman has been found dead while five others have been rescued after two fishing boats capsized near Ada in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday September 14, 2023.

The accident occurred as the fishermen were attempting to navigate into the Volta River, and seven individuals remain unaccounted for.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ghana Navy have launched a joint search and rescue mission to locate and rescue the missing fishermen.

Naval Detachment Commander, Ada East, Robert Lamptey told DGN Online that two of the missing individuals were found alive earlier today at Veyume while three were found in Anloga.

The close-knit community of Ada is devastated by the loss of life and the disappearance of their fellow fishermen.

The families of the missing individuals are anxiously awaiting updates on the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Local authorities are urging fishermen to exercise extreme caution and prioritize their safety, especially when navigating the unpredictable currents and ever-changing weather conditions near Ada.

The search and rescue mission remains ongoing, and officials remain determined to locate and rescue the missing fishermen.

By Vincent Kubi