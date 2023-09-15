Security Man Kills Madam In Kumasi

A shocking incident of gruesome murder in Kumasi has gripped the city.

A lady named Abigail Ahenkan fell victim to her own security man, who murdered her in cold blood, before stealing her car and money.

The ghastly incident took place just two weeks after the accused, Alister John, had been employed as her security man. John has been known to be involved in criminal acts for quite some time.

Two months earlier, he allegedly stole over GH¢7,000 and four mobile phones from his former employer in East Legon, Accra.

The death of Abigail has come as a big shock to both locals and people on social media, with people taking to the platform to express their outrage and offer condolences.

The police have reportedly taken John into their custody, after he attempted to flee following the crime.

The police are tight-lipped on the matter and are yet to issue a statement on the arrest. More details on the gruesome murder are yet to be disclosed.

By Vincent Kubi