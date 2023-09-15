Ex-CJ Slams Mahama On NPP Judges Comment

Sophia Akuffo

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent comments accusing President Akufo-Addo of packing the judiciary with judges affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She described the former President comments as unnecessary and potentially detrimental to the judiciary’s integrity.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Justice Akuffo characterized Mahama’s remarks as unnecessary and potentially harmful to the judiciary’s integrity.

This comes after the NDC’s 2024 flagbearer at the third annual lawyers’ conference of the NDC in Akosombo, claimed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has packed the courts with judges aligned with the ruling party.

He served notice that the NDC lawyers should be ready to be appointed to the bench to bring a balance if the NDC wins the 2024 elections.

“We know they [NPP] have packed the courts because they fear accountability when they leave office. We must be prepared as NDC lawyers to go to the bench to balance the current situation,” Mahama said.

But speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio, the former Chief Justice indicated that such comments unfairly tarnish the reputation of the judiciary.

She questioned whether appointments made by Mahama during his tenure were based on political affiliation and emphasized the importance of avoiding such labels, which could create unnecessary pressures within the judiciary.

“He has been through the process of appointing other people before, so was it that because they were NDC?…it always upsets me when you get comments like oh this one is NPP judge, oh this one is NDC and yet you have never seen the person on any party’s rally or platforms.”

She added “And these are some of the unnecessary pressures that are put on the judiciary. What difference will that tag make to me, my career and my work?…sometimes it gets to you.”

President Akufo-Addo on Monday, September 11, strongly criticized Mr Mahama for his remarks during a speech at the Bar Conference in Cape Coast.

According to him, Mahama’s comments were “very dangerous” and said they constituted a “brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary”.

The GBA also said it shared Akufo-Addo’s concerns about the independence of the judiciary, but that it did not agree with his methods.

“The GBA believes that the best way to protect the independence of the judiciary is to ensure that all politicians, regardless of their party affiliation, respect the rule of law and the separation of powers.”

