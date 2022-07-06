Adutwum Fulfils Promise To Accra School

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has urged students to develop an interest in Mathematics since that was the easiest subject to study and clear their minds of the misconception that “Mathematics is a difficult subject.”

He explained that, once they clear their minds of the misconception, they would develop an interest in the subject and spend time studying it.

Dr. Adutwum gave the advice when he presented three boxes of “The Cockcrow” books to final year students of the Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Girls Basic School at Korle Gonno in Accra last Friday.

The donation of the books was in fulfilment of a promise he made last year during the National Tree Planting exercise in the school, where he adopted the students who were then in the second year.

The Cockcrow is the approved book for the literature aspect of the English Language section of the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Apart from the minister donating the books, he spent time teaching Mathematics and English Language during the visit.

He assured them of his readiness to continue visiting them to encourage them to study hard as well as liaising with the school authorities and their parents so he would organise vacation classes for them to improve on their performance.

Dr. Adutwum reminded the girls to take a keen interest in their education and should not allow their peers to distract them from their studies.

Regarding the choice of schools, the Education Minister urged the students not just to choose any school because their friends were going to that school, but to look at the courses they offered.

He commended the teachers in the school and the rest of the country for the good job they were doing in training the future leaders of the country.

The headteacher of the school, Ms. Patience Addy, lauded the Education Minister for honouring his promise of supporting the students.

She was also happy that the minister spent time teaching and mentoring the students, which would go a long way in influencing their education development.