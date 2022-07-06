Youth Urged To Explore Horticultural Space

Ghanaians have been urged to take advantage of the booming space in the ornamental and plant market to create lucrative jobs for themselves.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary launch of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show in Accra, on Monday, Mrs. Mawuena Treba, former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, said statistics showed young people would constitute about 42 per cent of the world’s youthful population by 2030.

These statistics, according to her, would therefore create an opportunity for them to unleash their talent with innovative ideas in the fast growing horticultural sector across the globe.

She said, “By 2030, young Africans are expected to make up 42 per cent of the world’s youth population. This present an opportunity for young people to tap into clearly what is a very lucrative job creating industry. Let me encourage young people in Ghana, Africa and on the continent to unleash the opportunities to unleash your talent and to unleash your innovative ideas to unleash your solutions.”

She stated that the global horticultural market though unnoticed has contributed significantly to the development of most economies in Europe, particularly India, with the highest ever horticultural production of 329. 86 billion tonnes.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show, a subsidiary of STRATCOMM Africa, was started in 2013 with the objective of advocating for a greener and cleaner environment through the Garden and Flower Show towards contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals on Environment.

This year’s event is a five-day programme which is slated for August 31, 2022.

The event held annually attracted over 20,000 visitors last year from all parts of the world and over 200 exhibitors.

The event launch, which was interspersed with some poetry recitals on ornamental plants, was graced by dignitaries from various disciplines.

