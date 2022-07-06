Yendi MP’s NGO Supports 500 Women

Five hundred women were beneficiaries of the largesse of the Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama’s NGO, Partnership for the Reduction of Poverty (PPR).

The women, who were specifically drawn from Yendi, Tatale-sanguli, Bimbilla, Kpandai, Saboba and Karaga received knapsack spraying machines, pesticides and weedicides, Wellington boots, cutlasses, fertilisers and a training session with agricultural experts.

“We are committed to supporting and empowering our mothers through offering them sustainable trades for the benefit of children, families and their communities in the long run,” the MP who is the Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) said during the presentation.

The MP observed that about 80 per cent of the world’s food is produced by small-scale farming.

According to the MP, women make up, on average, 43 per cent of the agricultural labour in developing countries, but they lack the most basic tools and inputs for their agricultural activities, hence his gesture which he promised would be consistent.