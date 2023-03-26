Adwoa Safo Missing At Crucial Voting On New Ministers, SC Justices

Three Members of Parliament (MPs) were found to have been absent on the day of voting on Friday to approve six persons nominated by President Akufo-Addo for appointment as Ministers, Ministers of State, and a Deputy Minister.

Whiles there was obvious reason for two MPs inability to participate in the voting, there are yet to be known reasons to justify the absence from the House on that critical day of another MP who has gained notoriety for absenting herself from the house.

The absentee MPs were James Gyakye Quayson, National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Assin North, Sarah Adwoa Safo, New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Dome Kwabenya, and Philip Atta Basoah, NPP MP for Kumawu.

Mr Quayson’s for obvious reasons absence was as a result of a court injunction restraining him from carrying himself as an MP.

Meanwhile, Mr Basoah was initially reported as being on his way to the House, but the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, informed the House at the end of voting that Mr Basoah could not make it on time to cast his vote.

He is said to be indisposed.

As a result of Mr Quayson’s inability to participate, the total number of Minority MPs was reduced from 137 to 136.

Interestingly, there is less talk about Adwoa Safo who was expected in Parliament to cast her ballot.

The absence of Ms Safo and Mr Basoah led to the number of Majority MPs, including one independent MP, reducing from 138 to 136.

No reason was given for Adwoa Safo’s no show.

However, albeit the absence of the MPs, the House confirmed all six ministerial nominees through secret balloting. The nomination of Kobina Tahir Hammond as Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Bryan Acheampong as Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng as Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs was approved.

The remaining nominees were Dr Mohammed Amin Adam as Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance, Osei Bonsu Amoah as Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, and Dr Stephen Amoah as Deputy Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry.

By Vincent Kubi