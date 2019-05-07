AFAG Welcomes EC Shake Up

Jean Mensa



THE ALLIANCE for Accountable Governance (AFAG) has welcomed the move by the Electoral Commission (EC) to restructure and realign many of its departments to ensure efficiency.

A massive nationwide staff transfers hit the Commission recently.

The transfers affected officers in all 16 regions of Ghana.

Deputy Chairman of the EC, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, had indicated that the transfers were part of the restructuring of the Commission.

AFAG, in a statement, says “since its formation, the Electoral Commission has performed its duty of ensuring and organising regular, free and fair elections and referenda, revises and update voter register and attend to election complaints arising before and during polling among many others.

It says “it is said that an organisation is on the road to success when change is part of its nature.”

According to the statement, “over the years, however, the electoral commission has generated many storms in carrying out its mandated duties.”

It stated that “in many of such cases, it is the respect for the rule of law and the peace loving nature of well-meaning Ghanaians which has kept this country together in one piece.”

The statement indicated that “the current administrative and operational structures of the EC failed to deliver.

It is therefore a welcome update to AFAG that the EC, in the coming months, intends to reorganize its internal structures to a path towards long-term productivity and to minimize the possibility of past distasteful situations reoccurring.”

BY Melvin Tarlue