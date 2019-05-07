Regional Minister Hands Over Renovated House of Chief



The Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Abayage has handed over the renovated building that housed the Houses of Chiefs to its leadership.



This was after renovation works include the fixing of air conditions at the auditorium, replacement of fans and new curtains, provision of new a public address system, and painting the entire House of Chiefs complex were completed.



For decades the House of Chiefs building has not seen any significant renovation works leading to a call from its leadership for government to intervene.



Handing over the facility to its leadership, Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Abayage called on the chiefs to continue keeping their areas peaceful.



This according to her will enable government spend the scares national resources on development works and not peace keeping.

Vice-President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Bonaba Salifu Lemyaarum reiterated the commitment of the members to support and partner government to develop their Traditional Areas.

He assured that other works left undone will be completed to make the building conducive and befitting enough to match the status of the members of the house.



The Vice-President of the Regional House of Chief also pleaded with the Regional Minister to get the various District Assemblies to support their Paramount Chiefs to undergo a training programme in chieftaincy dispute prevention and Land Administration at the Otumfuo Centre for Traditional Leadership at the University for Professional Studies.



According to him, the training will help in prevent many chieftaincy disputes and ensure better land administration in the region.

From Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga