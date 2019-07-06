AFCON 2019: South Africa Knocks Out Egypt

A superb goal from Thembinkosi Lorch has sealed South Africa’s slot for the quarterfinals of the AFCON2019, leaving host Egypt with a broken heart.

Lorch scored the only goal of the match on the 85th minute for the impressive BafanaBafana side.

The Pharaohs fought tirelessly to make a comeback in front of home supporters but the South African side was determined to secure their first major win since they hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa would be taking on the Super-Eagles of Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

Nigeria came from 2-1 down to defeat the indomitable lions of Cameroon 3-2 in their round of 16 clash.

By Melvin Talue