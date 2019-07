The mangled vehicle

Unconfirmed reports reaching DGN Online suggest that the Ahafo Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has died in a car crash.

Mr. Francis Opoku Sarfo was accordingly

involved in a crash on his way from Achrensua.

His Range Rover vehicle with registration number GT 3150-17 is said to have somersaulted.

Other occupants of the vehicle are believed to be in critical condition.

BY Melvin Tarlue