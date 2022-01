Controversial Comedienne and on-air-personality Afia Schwarzenegger has lost her father after his battle with a prolonged illness.

Afia Schwarzenegger in a post sighted by DGN Online dated 17 January, broke the sad news to 2.6 million Instagram followers.

She wrote, ‘My hero has gone to be with the Lord, Rest in peace Daddy…I’m lost’.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke