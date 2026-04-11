Afia Schwarzenegger Seeks GH¢3m Damages From Mzbel Over Alleged Defamatory Claims

FLASHBACK: Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel

Socialite Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger has initiated arbitration proceedings against musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel, demanding GH¢3,000,000 in damages over allegations she describes as false and defamatory.

In a letter dated April 8, 2026, Afia Schwarzenegger, invited Mzbel to appear before the arbitration court of Torgbui Adzima in Ketu South, Volta Region, on April 18, 2026, to respond to the claims.

The action follows accusations made by Mzbel alleging that Afia Schwarzenegger engaged in an inappropriate act involving a dog and received $5,000 from its owner—claims Afia has firmly denied.

According to the notice, Afia Schwarzenegger indicated she would pay the same amount to Mzbel if the allegations are proven to be true. However, she insists that Mzbel must compensate her equally, including additional damages, if the claims are found to be false.

The notice also stated that the matter could be escalated for spiritual adjudication if the allegations are denied and remain unresolved.

The dispute stems from an ongoing public feud between the two personalities, which intensified following Mzbel’s appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz on April 4, 2026, where she addressed personal controversies.

Subsequent reactions from Afia Schwarzenegger and a viral response video by Mzbel on April 7 further escalated tensions, leading to the current arbitration move.