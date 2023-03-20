Africa Outstanding Women Awards Held

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum (left) in a pose with one of the award winners

The maiden edition of the annual Africa Outstanding Women Awards (AOWA) designed to celebrate women in Africa whose projects and works have impacted lives positively in their various communities was held on March 10 at the Capitol Hotel, Cocody in Abidjan.

The event, which attracted a lot of dignitaries including business women and celebrities, witnessed live musical performances from some selected Ivorian music stars.

The close to 200 sitting capacity auditorium of the Capitol Hotel was jam packed; and according to staff of the Cocodi-based hospitality outfit, it was one of their best attendances in recent times.

According to the President of ASKOF Productions, organisers of the event, Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Cote d’Ivoire awards gala has served as a launch pad to go global.

Mrs. Chantel Fanny, an Ivorian picked the flagship award – African Outstanding Women Award of the Year 2023, while Sarfoa Asamoah was adjudged Beauty Queen of the Year.

The Africa Outstanding Women (Advocate) went to Dr. Hannah Lisa-Tetteh, with Nigerian Adora Hack, picking the Technical and Engineering prize.

The Young Entrepreneurs honours went to Louisa Akosua Agyeman Ababio, while Dr. Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane from Ghana took home the prize in Health category.

The NGO category saw Joyce Konadu Idun reigning supreme and Maman Dicko Sy adjudged the best in Agri Business, with Aba Wils receiving the Innovation and Invention honours.

Liberia’s Grace H. Weah won the Outstanding Woman in Sports award, while Alice Frimpong Sarkodie was adjudged the Outstanding Woman in Education.