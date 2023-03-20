Merqury Quaye Makes History At DJ Concert

Merqury Quaye

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey and record producer, Mercury Quaye, becomes the first Ghanaian DJ to have a sold out show at the Laboma Beach, Accra with over 10,000 audience.

The DJ concert, dubbed ‘Merqury Quaye Live’, which was also broadcast live on Facebook, was indeed a night to remember as his fans were treated to hours of live stage performances.

The much-hyped event attracted thousands of music lovers from all walks of life. Colleague DJs were also present to offer their support to Mercury Quaye.

Following the announcement of his first headlined show, ‘MerquryQuaye Live’, the streets of Accra got engulfed with billboards, floats and median signs, whipping up excitement towards Ghana’s first DJ concert held on March 5.

Featuring a perfect blend of evergreen dance-pop classics and rave sounds, MerquryQuaye served attendees with a fair taste of progressive house and techno, making his set an ideal option for lovers of all genres.

Having made critical contributions towards the evolution of the DJ industry over the years, through the creation of the Ghana DJ Awards and DJ Clinic, the artiste and programmer has dominated the space for more than a decade.

But his excitement and energy levels during all of his live acts are as fresh as new, and his performance at the Laboma Beach resort was even much more energetic.

“Working on this concert has allowed me to bring an amazing new creation to life with design and production to suit the desire of thousands of music lovers,” MerquryQuaye said.

“We’ve built something that will play host to one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done and I’m grateful for the thousands of fans who attended my first headlined concert.

“This is to show my fellow DJs that they are in a position to headline shows and have thousands of music fans attend as my concert registered,” he added.

‘MerquryQuaye Live Concert’ opened with a reggae set by Asaase Radio DJ, King Lagazee, who delivered a fantastic reggae as the audience sang along, followed by DJ Raennie, who took the event to another level with back-to-back hip hop tunes.

DJ Legend took over with Ghanaian classics from Praye, Castro, R2Bees and Samini, followed by DJ Phantom, DJ Azonto and DJ Toyor.

It was a spectacle when MerquryQuaye took to the stage amidst fireworks, with Mavado’s ‘On the Rock’ blazing from the loudspeakers.