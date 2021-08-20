African Music Showcase Slated For October 1

Padmore Owusu Kwarteng

The second edition of the African Music Showcase will be held in Ghana on October 1, 2021 at the Afrik Gardens in Dansoman in Accra.

The event is the initiative of the Music and Cultural Heritage Foundation (MCHF), which was established in June 2020 with the vision of promoting African music and cultural diversity.

It also serves as a platform for young people to develop their talents.

The concert series is aimed at helping emerging musicians to realise their artistic potential. They include online artiste development seminars, recording projects, cultural competitions for students, and traditional instrument workshops, among others.

The concert will also give the participants the avenue for networking and exposure.

Musicians of all nationalities who are 18 years and above qualify to take part in this experience by sending an email to musicandculturalfoundation.gh@gmail.com. The deadline for the application is August 31, 2021.

According to the MCHF founder, Padmore Owusu Kwarteng, “it’s been some time since Ghana experienced a showcase of this nature.”

“There are very few avenues for young people to showcase their craft, so I decided to do this to help promote their talents while keeping them away from social vices. The goal is to also ensure that the participating musicians benefit from their craft and promote African music as a whole,” he added.

-citifmonline